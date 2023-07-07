Gene Sperling appointed by Biden to ease upcoming UAW contract negotiations

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, has confirmed the appointment of Gene Sperling as a key point person on UAW and Big 3 related issues. Sperling’s role will involve coordinating efforts across the administration and working closely with Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

The contracts between General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, with a combined workforce of 150,000, are set to expire on September 14. While negotiations are scheduled to begin in mid-July, specific dates have yet to be announced.

In a recent video, newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain expressed his intention to take a more assertive approach in negotiations and warned of potential strikes. Fain also raised concerns about the distribution of government subsidies to automakers, emphasizing the lack of benefit to UAW members.

GM spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan acknowledged the importance of their workforce and expressed a commitment to developing a working relationship based on trust and mutual respect with Fain and UAW International Vice President Mike Booth.

As of now, there have been no comments from the UAW, Ford, or Stellantis regarding Sperling’s appointment.

Sterling, originally from Ann Arbor, recently visited Detroit for the reopening of the renovated Roosevelt Park. This redevelopment project was made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan.