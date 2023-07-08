General Motors’ Misfortune: The Downfall of Saab’s 9-7x SUV

The Saab 9-7x, Saab’s first SUV, was available for purchase from 2005 to 2009, a relatively short period of time. While it is easy to blame the use of Trailblazer underpinnings and the unimpressive design for the downfall of the 9-7x, there is more to the story. To truly grasp why the TrailSaab Blazer9-7x failed, one must understand the financial state of General Motors during the SUV’s final years. In simple terms, General Motors’ financial outlook in 2008 and 2009 was dire. According to SEC filings in 2009, General Motors experienced a staggering loss of six billion dollars in the first quarter of the year. It seemed like General Motors had lost its ability to generate profits. In reality, regardless of the 9-7x’s quality, it was unlikely to have a long lifespan.

Predictably, Saab was deeply affected by the financial troubles. When the federal government receives filings with a specific line item labeled “Saab Related,” it is an indicator of serious difficulties. Examining the sales numbers further reinforces the evidence that the 9-7x was not meant to last. In 2008, the final year with complete sales data, Saab only sold a total of 3,150 9-7xs. In comparison, GMC sold 21,864 Envoys and Chevy sold 68,235 Trailblazers. The sales figures were disappointingly low. The rest of Saab’s vehicle lineup only achieved sales of 16,187 cars.