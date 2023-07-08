Genesis Creditor Gemini Files Lawsuit Against Digital Currency Group and CEO

Gemini, the leading creditor of defunct crypto lending firm Genesis, has filed a lawsuit against parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO. This legal action comes after the missed deadline for DCG to agree to a restructuring deal for Genesis.

The clash between DCG and Gemini, both significant players in the crypto industry, began when Genesis declared bankruptcy in January. Since then, tensions have risen.

The lawsuit claims that DCG and CEO Barry Silbert misrepresented the accounting treatment of certain liabilities that DCG assumed from Genesis due to losses incurred from the collapse of Singapore-based crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, in June 2022.

A DCG spokesperson responded, stating that the company expects to soon resolve the Genesis bankruptcy case and labels any allegations of wrongdoing as baseless.

The conflict between Gemini and DCG escalated this week when Gemini set a deadline for DCG to agree to a restructuring deal by Thursday afternoon. Failure to meet this deadline led to Gemini’s decision to sue DCG and Silbert.

While Genesis had initially planned to exit bankruptcy by May, it has yet to reach a consensus on a restructuring plan with creditors, who are owed over $3 billion (nearly Rs. 24,800 crore) according to court filings. Gemini is seeking to recover over $1.1 billion (nearly Rs. 9,100 crore) from Genesis.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

