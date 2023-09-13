Home

Car And Bike

German Automobile Giant Porsche May Set Up SUV Assembling Plant In India

According to the report, the company has taken this decision in view of the response Cayenne is getting. Porsche launched the facelifted versions of the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe in July.

Porsche launched the facelifted versions of the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe in July. (Image: carwale.com)

Porsche SUV Assembling Plant In India: German car maker company Porsche may soon set up a plant in India to assemble its cars. For this, two officers of the company have come to India. They will soon meet NITI Aayog and other officials. According to the report of Economics Times, the company has taken this decision in view of the response Cayenne is getting. Porsche launched the facelifted versions of the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe in July.

Porsche Wants To Make A Place In The Indian Market

A senior Porsche official told that the company wants to make its place in the Indian automobile market. So they are thinking of assembling the car instead of importing it directly. This will give tax benefits to assembling the SUV in India and help in keeping the cost of the car low.

Cars Costing More Than Rs 33 Lakh Attract 100% Import Duty

100% tax has to be paid on importing a car in the country that costs more than $40 thousand dollars, i.e., about Rs 33.19. Cars priced below this attract 70% import duty. Import duty includes the total cost, insurance, and transportation costs. At the same time, companies have to pay 15 to 35% tax on importing car components and parts.

Porsche’s Sales In India Increased By 64% In 2022

In the year 2022, there was a 64% increase in the company’s sales in India. The company sold 779 cars in India this year, of which the Cayenne accounted for 390. Porsche is currently manufacturing its cars in Germany and Slovakia. In India, its models like Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera are sold between the price range of Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Recently Launched Two SUVs In India

Porsche India launched the facelifted versions of the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India in July. Regarding this SUV, the company claims that it is capable of achieving 0 to 100 speeds in just 6 seconds. The top speed of the car is 248 Kmph.

In the Indian market, it will compete with Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Earlier, the company had displayed the updated Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe at a private event in front of the Porsche dealership network.

2023 Porsche Cayenne And Cayenne Coupe

The base variants of the 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelift have been given a more powerful engine than the current model. It gets a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, which generates 348 bhp power (13 bhp more than the current model) and 500Nm of peak torque (50Nm more than the current model). Talking about the transmission, the engine is tuned with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The company claims that with this engine, the Cayenne can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6 seconds and has a top speed of 248kmph. Whereas, the Cayenne Coupe is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The higher variant of the car could be brought to India with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which generates 467bhp power and 600Nm peak torque.















