Get Amazing PC Gaming Deals at Newegg’s FantasTech Sale on Prime Day 2023

As the spotlight shines on Amazon in anticipation of Prime Day 2023, several other retailers are also getting in on the summer excitement with their own promotions. Newegg, the leading tech and gaming supplier, has kickstarted the presale for its annual FantasTech promotion, offering significant discounts on PC games and gaming hardware. Whether you’re new to PC gaming or looking to upgrade your current setup, now is the perfect time to explore these special offers. While more deals will be available from July 10-14, the presale already features some enticing options worth considering.

On the hardware front, the spotlight falls on Nvidia’s line of 30-series GPUs in this year’s standout deals. Although the 40-series is newer, the previous line of GPUs offers excellent value for 1080p and 1440p gaming. With Nvidia’s DLSS technology, you can maximize your pixel gains effortlessly. Many 8GB 3060 GPUs are currently on sale, and these cards are also ideal for demanding content creation tasks like video editing.

When it comes to storage, nothing beats the speed and reliability of an SSD. Newegg’s sale includes a wide range of M2 and internal SSDs, allowing you to easily enhance the storage capacity of your PC or laptop with a 1TB or even a 2TB power-up. RAM prices are also reasonable, making it a convenient upgrade to give your system a boost.

More Prime Day deals

Newegg’s game offerings include discounted recent PlayStation ports. These games have been standout titles of the PS5 era so far, and on PC, they take advantage of the system’s strengths to deliver impressive lighting effects, ultrawide support, and sharper visuals.

Gaming laptops and PCs

For those seeking a combination of power and style, Newegg offers a range of gaming laptops from Acer, Asus, and MSI. If you prefer a more powerful gaming PC, there are plenty of prebuilt desktop options available with 30- and 40-series GPUs, high storage capacities, and ample RAM to handle demanding tasks.

Components

If you’re looking for a quick upgrade, a new GPU is a great choice. The affordable 3060 RTX GPUs and Radeon’s line of GPUs are worth considering. Just ensure that you have a compatible power supply unit to meet the demands of these energy-thirsty gaming components.

Storage and memory

Expanding your storage capacity is as simple as inserting an M2 drive into your PC’s designated slot and setting it up in your disk manager program. Newegg’s sale offers a wide variety of SSDs, including NVMe and SATA models. Additionally, there are enticing deals on memory upgrades to enhance your PC’s performance.

Monitors

A high-quality monitor can provide years of gaming enjoyment, and Newegg’s sale features a wide selection to choose from. Highlights include monitors that offer excellent Full HD and 1440p gaming experiences, with AMD and Nvidia technology to eliminate screen-tearing.

PC games

Of course, you’ll need some games to play on your new machines! Newegg’s sale includes discounted prices on Sony’s acclaimed titles such as God of War, Spider-Man, and Uncharted. You can also grab perennial favorites like the Batman Arkham collection and NBA 2K23 at bargain prices.