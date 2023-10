On Friday, Samsung, the renowned Korean technology conglomerate, unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India. The base variant of the Galaxy M34 5G is priced at ₹16,999.

The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a stunning 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a powerful 50MP triple rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), impressive 8GB RAM, ample 128GB internal storage, advanced 5G connectivity, and a whopping 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is available at a price of Rs. 16,999 for the base model, which includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end variant, equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs. 18,999. These prices are part of a special launch promotion with exclusive bank offers. Samsung has not disclosed the duration of this introductory offer. The smartphone comes in three attractive color choices: Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue.

Starting from July 15, customers can purchase the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone. The phone is available for purchase on the official Samsung website as well as on Amazon, coinciding with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a dual-SIM (Nano) feature and runs on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5. It boasts a brilliant 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080×2,408 pixels), and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by the strong Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a highly efficient 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

One interesting highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the guarantee of up to five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgrades from Samsung. This ensures a long-lasting and up-to-date user experience.

The camera system of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G includes a versatile triple rear camera setup. The primary camera boasts an impressive 50-megapixel resolution and incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) technology for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor for enhanced photography capabilities. For capturing stunning selfies and engaging in video chats, the device is equipped with a high-quality 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera setup offers various innovative photography and video features, such as monster shot 2.0, nightography, and a fun mode.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G provides ample 128GB internal storage capacity, catering to the needs of users who require large storage space. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also features speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology to provide an immersive audio experience.