Get Crusader Kings II Absolutely Free Immediately

While most games set in medieval times revolve around battles and conflicts between kingdoms, Crusader Kings II offers a refreshing approach to the genre. This political-themed strategy game is the middle installment of a trilogy, and it is currently available for free through GOG.

Acquiring Crusader Kings II is a stress-free process that involves signing up or signing in to your GOG account, visiting the game page, adding it to your cart, and checking out at a 100% discount. Additionally, this game is DRM-free, which means that you’ll have the ability to download and install it without requiring an internet connection.

It’s worth noting that there’s a considerable amount of downloadable content available for Crusader Kings II that requires an additional payment. However, the DLC packs are priced at a budget-friendly $2.50, and they add another layer of complexity to the gameplay.

The game was initially released in 2012, and it has received widespread acclaim for its intricate gameplay that allows players to build and maintain a feudal kingdom. According to GameSpot’s review, “Crusader Kings II makes it an absolute delight to rewrite history one small step at a time.”