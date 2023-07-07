Get Your Tickets Now for the ‘USA Basketball Showcase’ in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for the ‘USA Basketball Showcase’ taking place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. From August 18th to 20th, the U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing exciting games against Greece and Germany.

Leading the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team is Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors, who will serve as head coach . This talented team consists of twelve outstanding players, including several NBA award winners and honorees. Among them, Josh Hart from the New York Knicks, Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets, and Austin Reaves from the Los Angeles Lakers will be making their debut on the USA team this summer.

To find out more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the NBA’s website.

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has cemented its position as a leading sports tourism destination. In 2022, Etihad Arena made history by hosting the NBA for the first time, featuring two official pre-season games between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

This year, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ will be returning. On October 5th and 7th, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Etihad Arena.

On August 18th and 20th, the U.S. Men’s National Team will be taking on Greece and Germany respectively. Additionally, there will be a game between Germany and Greece on August 19th at Etihad Arena.

Furthermore, there will be two exciting games at Etihad Arena featuring Lebanon, Egypt, and Mexico. On August 17th, Lebanon will play against Egypt, followed by Lebanon taking on Mexico on August 18th.