Global Brands Struggle in China: From Apple to Coke

Adapting to Evolving Chinese Consumer Tastes: Challenges Faced by Western Brands

The Chinese market is no longer an easy win for American or European companies as they face stiff competition from new Chinese rivals. To succeed in the world’s second biggest economy, Western brands need to adopt new strategies to win over Chinese customers with evolving preferences. This article explores how some of the biggest Western names like Starbucks and Apple are dealing with the challenge.

According to Benjamin Cavender, a Shanghai-based analyst at consulting firm China Market Research Group, Chinese consumer tastes are evolving rapidly and it’s not enough for a brand to simply show up and expect to be successful.

One such company that’s had to adapt is Coca-Cola. Curtis Ferguson, the company’s China CEO, said at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that there has been “a tremendous change in consumption patterns” in China and Coke has had to launch over 30 new drink brands in China in the past six months, with over 275 in total, to keep up with consumers’ changing tastes.

On the other hand, Starbucks learned a hard lesson in shifting Chinese consumer habits when it reported a sudden slowdown in growth in China earlier this year. Its growth had been affected by upstart local competitor Luckin Coffee, which opened its first store in China less than a year ago and now has more than 500. Starbucks responded by teaming up with Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce company, to launch delivery services.

In the auto industry, global carmakers are also struggling to keep up with an increasingly crowded and rapidly evolving Chinese market that’s being shaken by the rapid spread of electric vehicles that have been promoted through government subsidies. Local players like Nio, which sells an SUV in China for about half the price of Tesla’s Model X, pose a serious challenge to traditional rivals like Renault.

Finally, Apple has lost market share in China to local rivals like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, with the iPhone accounting for less than 10% of smartphone sales in the country. In comparison, it accounts for about 40% in the US, highlighting the changing high-end landscape in China with aggressive tech innovation from local brands.

Apple’s latest models, the XS and XS Max, include features that could improve their appeal in China, but analysts are skeptical these will make much difference.

As Western companies learn to adapt to the evolving Chinese consumer market, they are no longer treating their brands as sacrosanct and instead are launching new products to keep up with rapidly changing preferences.

— Sherisse Pham and Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.

CNNMoney (Hong Kong)