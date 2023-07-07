GM’s Ultium Battery Plant faces safety concerns raised by UAW workers

The negotiations between the UAW and automakers have reached a new level of complexity. Although the union has existing labor agreements with GM, Ford Motor Co., and Stellantis, these agreements do not encompass the newer, electric-battery plants, such as Ultium, which are usually joint ventures involving external partners. Consequently, the UAW had to initiate the organization of Ultium from scratch and successfully won the election last year.

As the union progresses in forging deals, they are also gaining knowledge about the EV industry. It is important to note that battery-cell plants differ from conventional auto-production facilities, resembling more like chemical factories. This distinction comes with its own set of risks, as injuries are more likely to result from accidents involving machinery or repetitive tasks.

A year ago, tragedy struck when a contractor at the Ultium plant was tragically crushed by an automated crane while working inside the facility. As a result, the worker suffered severe injuries, eventually passing away from those injuries after being hospitalized for several months. This information was shared by Travis Eastham, the local fire-station chief, during a phone interview.

During that time, the company acknowledged that a subcontractor had indeed been injured at the plant; however, they declined to provide further details surrounding the incident.

In a detailed white paper released by the union, it was revealed that Ultium worker Gavin Currey encountered a dangerous situation in early May. While working in a specific area responsible for extracting a poisonous electrolyte compound from battery cells, Currey was inadvertently sprayed with toxic gas. As a result, he suffered minor burns to his face and was unable to work for three days, as confirmed by a union official.

Another worker named Mandy McCoy recounted an incident where she witnessed a fellow colleague disposing of toxic waste in a regular garbage can, which emitted fumes causing both her and another coworker to feel nauseous. McCoy further explained that her colleague had to be taken to the hospital.

In response to the incidents, the spokesperson for Ultium chose not to comment on the specific events or the findings outlined in the white paper.

Overall, the union stated that a total of 22 workers experienced injuries, resulting in a combined total of 200 missed work days. This amounts to a rate of 2.2 injuries per hundred workers, which is twice the average rate for battery plants, as confirmed by Nellie Brown, the Director of Workplace Health and Safety Programs at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.