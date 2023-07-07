Goa Proposes ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ to Boost Tourism

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte expressed his belief that the introduction of a ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ for foreign visitors who want to work while enjoying their holiday in Goa could have a significant impact on the economy and job creation in the coastal state. The state government is actively discussing this proposal with the External Affairs Ministry.

Khaunte emphasized that the implementation of a Digital Nomad Visa has the potential to boost tourism by opening up new opportunities for home stays. It would also lead to job creation and position Goa as a sought-after global destination for combining work and leisure activities. Khaunte stated that the External Affairs Ministry will be approached with the support of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to address the matter.

Khaunte highlighted that if the digital nomad concept is embraced, Goa can offer a multitude of advantages. “Currently, approximately 46 countries provide Digital Nomad Visas. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have observed a significant increase in domestic tourists choosing to work remotely from Goa due to the quality of life the coastal state offers. Embracing digital nomads for longer stays could greatly benefit our home stay program,” he explained.

The Tourism Department of Goa is currently developing a comprehensive home stay policy, which aims to serve as a model for sustainable tourism practices that can be replicated globally. The minister revealed that the state plans to diversify its tourism offerings by promoting lesser-explored aspects such as spirituality, agro-tourism, eco-tourism, and other traditional features.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)