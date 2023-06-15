Going In-Depth with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – My Impressions

Bandai Namco made a big splash at Summer Game Fest with two major titles – Tekken 8 and Park Beyond. While both were open to the public and came with the bonus of complimentary ice cream, there were a few exclusive experiences that offered a more intimate look into the developer’s upcoming projects. One such experience was the guided presentation of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, where one of the developers took us through a deep dive into the game’s features.

Right off the bat, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon impresses with its fast-paced mech combat. FromSoftware, the game’s developer, has long been known for slow, methodical human characters, so it’s refreshing to see the return of the freedom of mobility that was once a hallmark in their games. While Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was a good deviation from Soulslikes, Armored Core VI takes it to the next level by allowing experienced Ravens to fly and hover with ease.

FromSoftware revealed that Fires of Rubicon will have only one difficulty mode, which aligns with modern Soulslikes. A new mechanic added to the game is scanning, which gives players a preview of upcoming encounters and highlights nearby enemies, even through walls. This will be instrumental in preventing players from walking into obvious ambushes.

The game’s HUD was also showcased, with the left side displaying the player’s health, repair kits, scan recharge, and equipped expansion, while the right side provided detailed information on the player’s weapons and ammo.

The game offers a myriad of customization options, from different AC parts and weight affecting energy consumption to AC frames, weapons, and inner components. The game also showcases attack charge systems, which weren’t traditionally seen in previous Armored Core titles.

Ultimately, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon offers an awe-inspiring amount of verticality and multiple branching paths to reach objectives. The focus on momentum and traversal, as well as the new emphasis on mobility and the redesigned melee system, is impressive. The game will release on August 25th, 2023, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.





