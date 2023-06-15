Google Built-In feature now available in Acura ZDX

American Honda Motor Co.’s vision for the future is one that is electric and digital. With the launch of their first electric crossovers, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, just around the corner, the automaker is equally committed to enhancing the user experience through digitization as it is to introducing competitive, zero-emission models.

The Acura ZDX will be the first model to incorporate Google Built In when it hits the market in early 2022. It’s likely that the Honda Prologue, slated to go on sale in early 2024, will offer a similar in-car digital experience. Through this platform, users will be connected to the vehicle via their Google profile, enabling a seamless, smartphone-free in-car experience.

Both the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are being developed in collaboration with General Motors using the Ultium battery-electric platform. These electric vehicles represent the first significant milestone in American Honda’s effort to sell 500,000 electric vehicles in North America by 2030.

“In-vehicle connectivity will create a more productive ownership experience,” said Raj Manakkal, American Honda’s Assistant Vice President of Digital Services Development. He emphasized that the company is focused on developing digital services and software that can offer new values to owners even after they’ve purchased the vehicle.

Honda’s next phase of electric vehicle development will integrate both electrification and digitization on a deeper level. By 2026, Honda plans to release models on a new software-defined platform named e:Architecture.

Manakkal highlighted the advantages of electric vehicles in providing developers with the flexibility to create innovative features and services, particularly in charging and route planning.

As of now, the Acura brand will lead the way for digitization, spearheading the overall effort to incorporate advanced digital technology into Honda’s full line of products.