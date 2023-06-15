Google experiments with a fresh ‘Follow’ button on Chrome for sites with RSS support.

Chrome, the web browser developed by Google, is currently experimenting with a new ‘Follow’ button in Chrome’s overview menu. During the testing phase, Google Chrome eventually adds its new features to the Google ‘Chrome Canary’ channel, followed by the Chrome Beta channel, before finally rolling it out to the stable version. This is also the case with the new ‘Follow’ button.

The tech giant is testing a new feature on Chrome Canary that aims to keep users updated with new content from their favourite websites with ease. As part of this experimental feature, users can subscribe to a website by tapping on the ‘Follow’ button as long as the site has an RSS feed. New content published by followed websites will then be displayed on the New Tab page’s ‘Following’ section.

The new addition sees the return of RSS, the common way for websites to share and distribute their content in the past. To ensure that Chrome can provide users with the latest content, Google advises publishers to keep their RSS feed up-to-date. However, the ‘Follow’ button is currently a limited experiment and will initially roll out to only a select number of Android users in the US on ‘Chrome Canary.’ Its availability on the next Beta version will depend on its success.

Google will provide more guidance to publishers as it evaluates this experiment and will also gather feedback from bloggers, creators, and other stakeholders, according to Mashable.