In response to the worsening air quality caused by hundreds of wildfires in Canada, Google has advised its employees in the northeastern portion of the United States to work from home. New York City, in particular, has experienced the worst air quality globally, with smoky haze enveloping the city. In an internal memo seen by CNBC, Google suggested that employees limit their exposure to outdoor air and work from home if possible. Terraces across the company’s New York campus will also remain closed. Workers in the Detroit area, Washington, D.C., Reston, Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, as well as those in Toronto and Waterloo in Canada, were alerted to the advisory notices.

Google has been prepared for such scenarios since the pandemic and has allowed many of its staff to work remotely for up to two days each week. With its extensive range of cloud-based productivity tools, Google is among the best companies to handle remote work. Although air quality in New York City is expected to improve overnight, it will likely worsen again on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The situation has become so serious that New York City Mayor Eric Adams recommended that residents limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory issues, along with children and older adults, should stay indoors. In Ontario province, Canada, half of the forest fires were caused by lightning strikes, while the rest were attributed to human activity such as improperly extinguished campfires, according to Premier Doug Ford.

