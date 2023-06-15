Google offers a sneak peek of the upcoming 3D video chat booth of the next generation.

Google, the tech giant, is currently developing next-gen video chat booths that use 3D modelling to offer users an experience akin to meeting people in person. These booths are part of ‘Project Starline.’ Google demonstrated this venture at its I/O conference on Wednesday.

The technology used in these chat booths makes it possible for users to witness the individual they are conversing with from various angles, including direct eye contact, with the help of multiple cameras and sensors. Google creates and broadcasts 3D models of people in real-time using this technology.

Project Starline offers a highly personalised, immersive experience and a demo video showed users describing it as though they were “in the same room together”. Google is using custom-built hardware and specialised equipment to achieve this, including over a dozen different depth sensors and a 65-inch ‘light field display’, which renders the 3D images.

However, the setup is large, consisting of an entire booth, complete with lights, cameras, and a bench to sit on. Google has tested Project Starline for person-to-person calls only and plans to reward its business partners with a trial later this year.

Although light field tech offers a promising way to render 3D images, it hasn’t caught on yet. It’s important to note that Project Starline is an exciting concept in development, boasting a highly impactful future on remote interactions.