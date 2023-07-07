Google Pushes Back Release Date for First Custom Pixel Chip to 2025

Google had originally planned to replace the modified Samsung Exynos chipsets in its Pixel phones with an in-house “Redondo” chip in 2024, as reported by The Information. However, the release of the Redondo chip has been delayed until 2025, and instead, Google will introduce a new custom processor named “Laguna.”

According to a former Google chip executive interviewed by The Information, challenges with employee retention and development coordination between US and Indian teams have contributed to the delay. The team was also frustrated by Google’s decision to cancel the development of several Tensor chips over the past two years. We have reached out to Google for confirmation.

This situation is reminiscent of Meta’s struggles with custom chip designs for VR and mixed reality devices. Meta eventually partnered with Qualcomm to use Snapdragon XR chips for future Quest products and other devices.

The Redondo processor will apparently be used to design Google’s new Tensor G5 chip

For now, Google will continue using semi-custom versions of Samsung’s chips but plans to shift manufacturing to TSMC, the chipmaking giant behind Apple’s iPhone chips. The “Laguna” processor will also utilize advanced packaging technology, similar to Apple’s, which provides greater power efficiency and a thin chip profile.

According to the report, the Tensor team was unable to provide TSMC with the design of the Redondo chip by the 2022 deadline, even after cutting some features. Instead, Redondo will be produced as a test chip to assist in designing the new Laguna processor.

The new chip, dubbed Tensor G5, will be built on TSMC’s 3nm process, known for its power efficiency and performance. However, Apple has reportedly secured a significant portion of TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing capacity, which is in high demand.

The Exynos-based Tensor chips used in current Pixel phones have experienced overheating issues

Google aims to completely replace Samsung by 2025 and design its own Tensor processors in-house. However, according to The Information, Google will continue licensing Arm CPU and GPU cores. Moving away from Samsung could address issues such as overheating in the Exynos-based Tensor chips and allow Google greater flexibility in customizing chip designs for its hardware.

Designing custom processors is a costly endeavor, and Google’s market presence may not guarantee a significant return on investment. While Google’s Pixel sales figures are undisclosed, they are considerably lower than Samsung and Apple’s sales volumes. However, Google’s in-house chip development could benefit future Pixel devices, as it provides greater control over chip design.





