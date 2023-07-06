Google’s Fully Custom Smartphone Chipset Release Delayed Until 2025, According to Report

According to a report by The Information, which cites two sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. However, things haven’t gone according to plan so far. The report states that Google’s first fully customized chip, internally code-named “Redondo,” was originally planned for release next year to replace the semi-custom chips designed with Samsung. However, the company has decided to stick with Samsung for another year and introduce a fully custom chip, internally code-named “Laguna,” instead.
The report also mentions that Google will switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for chip production. TSMC is known for its advanced manufacturing process and counts Apple and Nvidia among its customers. The Laguna chip is said to be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, which is currently the most advanced in the world.
Google’s Tensor processors, which were introduced with the Pixel 7 series, were not marketed as the “most powerful” but focused on providing machine learning and artificial intelligence experiences that third-party chipsets couldn’t match. However, in a review of the Pixel 7 Pro, it was found that the smartphone faced heating issues, becoming warm after a moderate gaming session or a 25-minute session of Call of Duty: Mobile.
