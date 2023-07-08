Gordon Ramsay Excludes Celebrity Children in Sting’s Family Will | Latest Celebrity Updates | Entertainment

From the late Beatles star John Lennon to Gordon Ramsay and Sting, these celebrities have made the unconventional decision not to pass all their wealth onto their children. Some of these stars view cutting off their offspring as a blessing, while others believe that money can often spoil children and hinder their work ethic. Marie Osmond The US country singer Marie Osmond recently made a vow that none of her eight children will receive an inheritance. With an estimated net worth of $20 million (£16.28 million), she explained that her decision was not malicious, but rather, she wants her children to achieve their own success. “Why would you enable your child to not strive for something? I don’t know anyone who achieves anything significant by simply being handed money,” the 63-year-old singer told US Weekly. She candidly added that inheriting wealth can discourage young people from working hard.

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay, the highly successful celebrity chef who owns 58 restaurants worldwide as of July 2023, is known for his TV shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word, and Kitchen Nightmares. While he indulges in a luxurious lifestyle with his wife Tana Ramsay and their five children, he has made it clear that he won’t spoil his children excessively. His children rarely dine at his Michelin-starred restaurants, and they don’t sit with their parents in first class when traveling on vacation. Gordon openly expressed that he has no plans to leave everything to his children in his will, stating, “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to prevent spoiling them.” “The only agreement I have with Tana is that they will receive a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the entire property,” he revealed to The Telegraph in 2017.

Sting Sting, the successful musician known for his solo career as well as being a member of the Police, started from humble beginnings and now has an estimated fortune of £301 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sting revealed that there may not be a significant amount of money left to leave to his children due to his spending habits. However, he emphasized that he would be happy to support them if they ever needed help. “I informed them that there won’t be much money left because we are spending it! We have many financial commitments. Whatever comes in, we use, and there isn’t much leftover,” he shared with the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine in 2014. Sting also added, “I certainly don’t want to burden them with trust funds. They have to work. I deeply respect and appreciate that all my kids know this and rarely ask me for anything.”

John Lennon In December 1980, the world mourned the tragic loss of the legendary Beatles star, John Lennon. John Lennon is survived by his two sons: Sean, whom he shared with his wife Yoko Ono, and Julian, whom he shared with his first wife Cynthia. When he tragically passed away, John Lennon’s fortune was bequeathed to his youngest son Sean and his wife Yoko. They inherited a $264 million fortune, while his eldest son Julian was excluded from the will and subsequently sued Lennon’s estate in 1996. Regarding the will, Julian said in a 1998 interview with the Telegraph, “I don’t think it was necessarily fair, but I’m okay. The last thing I wanted was a court battle because there’s much more money on the estate side than my side.” Julian won his case, and it was reported that he received around £20 million from the estate at that time.

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig has no intentions of leaving his multi-million-pound fortune to his children. The James Bond actor expressed that he would prefer to donate his money to charity or spend it on meaningful causes rather than leaving it as an inheritance for his children. Daniel has previously stated that he finds the concept of inheritance “distasteful” and that his two children will not receive his $125 million fortune. “My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” Craig explained.





