Gotham Knights Still Searching for New Home as Fiveash and Stoteraux Post Announcement

Category: CW, Trailer, TV | Tags: Batman, Gotham Knights, The CW, Two-Face

Creators of Gotham Knights, Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux, have confirmed that the series was unable to find a new home in a heartfelt message to fans.

It’s a rough week for fans of Batman universe-set series, Gotham Knights, helmed by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams. The show will not be returning to The CW after its current season. Additionally, the creators have confirmed on Twitter that the series was not able to secure a new home and has officially concluded. Stoteraux and Fiveash expressed gratitude to their fans, producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery, and The CW, despite their disappointment.

Here are some details on Gotham Knights:

Gotham Knights: Synopsis

Gotham City is in chaos as Batman has passed away. In the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is falsely accused of the crime alongside Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) — the children of some of Batman’s foes. The trio is forced to go on the run from the police and the Gotham City Police Department together with District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) in pursuit. Turner finds allies in best friend Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson), a Batman sidekick. But as they band together, they discover there is a larger and more malevolent force at work within the city.

Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan, Misha Collins, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, Lauren Stamile, and Damon Dayoub with Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry also joining the cast. The series was created by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams. It was produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with David Madden, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Berlanti serving as executive producers. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Danny Cannon, while Abrams was co-executive producer. It is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!









Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!