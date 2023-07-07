Government Initiates Efforts to Enhance Bangsamoro’s Energy Sector

The national government is taking steps to enhance the energy sector in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The Department of Energy (DOE) has signed a circular with the BARMM Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (Menre) to establish standards for petroleum and coal operations in the region.

According to the DOE, the circular, known as the Intergovernmental Energy Board circular, aims to attract foreign investments in BARMM and promote the growth of the energy sector in the region.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla highlighted the significance of this initiative for Mindanao, stating, “This is an important step toward progress in Mindanao, and possibly the establishment of another energy resource capital in the Philippines.”

The circular allows local and foreign companies authorized to engage in petroleum exploration and development to apply for petroleum service contracts (PSCs). For coal operating contracts, the applicant must be a corporation or partnership with at least 60 percent Filipino-owned capital and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Applicants can nominate areas of interest for exploration and development at any time, and interested companies can submit their applications to the Menre for approval once the nominated areas are published.

Mindanao has significant untapped energy potential, with an 800-megawatt excess power capacity that can be utilized by the Visayas and Luzon. The development of Mindanao’s energy resources can create employment opportunities, foster sustainable development, and improve the quality of life for its residents,” Lotilla added.

The DOE and the BARMM are also exploring ways to upgrade electricity infrastructure in the provinces, as discussed during the signing ceremony witnessed by President Bongbong Marcos.

