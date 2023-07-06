Grid operator faces increased pressure from energy regulators

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has instructed the country’s grid operator, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), to provide an explanation for the significant delays in completing 37 crucial transmission projects. The ERC wants to avoid penalties and ensure that NGCP fulfills its promise to enhance the national grid. Although the ERC had approved NGCP’s capital expenditure (capex) applications for the projects, the company failed to adhere to its proposed timelines.

One example of a delayed project is the Bataan-Cavite/Metro Manila transmission line project. Originally scheduled for completion on June 8, 2016, based on ERC’s approval, it has been delayed for over 2,500 days and is now expected to be energized on June 30 next year. The Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kilovolt backbone project stage 2 has also been delayed for more than 2,000 days, with the completion date originally set for August 28, 2017. NGCP aims to energize this project within this year.

The ERC stressed that the approved capex applications of NGCP included the approved timelines for completing the projects. Consequently, NGCP must provide a verified explanation and show cause as to why penalties should not be imposed on the company for violating relevant sections of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira).

According to the Epira, NGCP, as the concessionaire of the transmission assets owned by the National Transmission Co., is responsible for the improvement, expansion, operation, and maintenance of its transmission assets. NGCP is also mandated by law to create a plan for the improvement and expansion of transmission facilities that must be approved by the ERC.

The ERC’s move comes after NGCP called on the ERC and the Department of Energy (DOE) to review policies that would accelerate the expansion of transmission lines and ensure the power grid’s capability to integrate high levels of variable renewable energy. NGCP expressed concern about the low capex ceilings implemented by the ERC for its projects.

The ERC, in consultation with NGCP, regularly assesses NGCP’s expenditure items during a five-year regulatory reset. This process ensures that only necessary costs are passed on to consumers. The DOE has also criticized NGCP for the project delays, citing them as a reason for the power interruptions experienced in the Luzon grid in May. Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla noted that the undelivered projects have discouraged investors from participating in the second Green Energy Auction Program, which could have increased the grid’s capacity for renewable energy facilities.

The ERC highlighted that since NGCP assumed control of the national grid in 2009, the transmission grid has only expanded by 8 percent in terms of line expansion. The regulator pointed out that during the pre-pandemic years, NGCP’s line expansion progress rate averaged only 1.05 percent per year. As a result, the country’s transmission lines increased from 19,425 circuit-kilometers in 2009 to only 21,027 circuit-kilometers in 2022.

NGCP has not yet provided any comments on this matter.





