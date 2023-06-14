Gucci event in Seoul: Alia Bhatt discloses personally taking care of her make-up and hair.

Alia Bhatt recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she took viewers through her experience at the Gucci Cruise 2024 event in Seoul. Despite encountering difficulties due to poor packing, the actress managed to put together a simple yet chic outfit for the occasion. Bhatt admitted to doing her own hair and makeup, realizing that she had forgotten many items that could have helped her look her best. Nevertheless, she received tremendous attention and admiration for her appearance at the event, posing with celebrities like Dakota Johnson and K-pop star IU.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is also part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Watch Alia Bhatt and K-pop star IU together at the Gucci Cruise 2024 event in Seoul.





