Guide to Xur’s Location and Exotic Items in Destiny 2: July 7-11

It’s a brand new Friday in the world of Destiny 2, and like clockwork, the infamous Xur has made his appearance, offering a selection of exquisite Exotic armor pieces and weapons in the cosmic realm. For those who aim to triumph in Trials of Osiris, it is always wise to consult the intergalactic arms dealer, as he may possess high-stat gear that can give you an advantage in the competition. So, let’s discover where Xur is located this week and explore the items he has up for sale.

This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, specifically inside the Hangar. As for his weapon, Xur has brought the mighty Coldheart. Hunters can acquire the Wormhusk Crown helmet, Titans can obtain the Stronghold gauntlets, and Warlocks have the opportunity to purchase the Wings of Sacred Dawn armor.

Now, let’s dive into the specifics of Xur’s location in the Tower. To find him, spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone and proceed left, descending the stairs to enter the Hangar section. Continue left and make your way to the north end of the area, where you will find a staircase leading onto a catwalk. Xur will be patiently waiting for you there.

As for the prices of Xur’s items, here is the breakdown:

– Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards

– Coldheart: 29 Legendary Shards

– Stronghold: 23 Legendary Shards

– Wormhusk Crown: 23 Legendary Shards

– Wings of Sacred Dawn: 23 Legendary Shards

– Hawkmoon: 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

– Dead Man’s Tale: 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

– Xenology quest: Free

– Legendary weapons and armor: 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Let’s delve into the details of the Exotic armor pieces:

1. Stronghold (Exotic Titan gauntlets)

– For Titans who appreciate swordplay, the Stronghold is a must-have. It optimizes guard stats on equipped swords, increases damage resistance when guarding, and grants restoration upon rapidly damaging targets after blocking shots with a sword. The resilience, discipline, and strength stats are high, while recovery and mobility are average. Titans need not be concerned about low mobility, as it aligns with their character build.

2. Wormhusk Crown (Exotic Hunter helmet)

– The flashy Wormhusk Crown provides a health and shield boost upon dodging. When combined with a well-coordinated build and short cooldowns on the Hunter’s dodge ability, this piece becomes extremely useful for regaining a second wind. It pairs well with shotguns, allowing Hunters to maintain distance during close-quarters combat. While the resilience, recovery, discipline, and intellect stats are subpar, the mobility and strength stats are remarkably high.

3. Wings of Sacred Dawn (Exotic Warlock armor)

– The Wings of Sacred Dawn is a situational Exotic, primarily benefiting Warlocks who utilize their Dawnblade Super. Its unique perk suspends the wearer in midair, enhancing airborne accuracy, reducing flinching, and providing damage resistance. While its PvE usefulness may vary depending on the map, it can be advantageous in PvP encounters. The armor boasts excellent discipline and intellect stats, average resilience, and low strength. Mobility is the highest stat, which is not necessarily crucial for Warlocks.

Moving on to the Exotic weapons:

1. Coldheart

– Coldheart, the original trace rifle, is a vital tool for any Arc specialist. Its Cold Fusion perk allows the weapon to deal increased damage the longer it remains focused on a target. Additionally, it generates Ion Traces, assisting in the swift replenishment of ability energy meters.

2. Hawkmoon

– Hawkmoon offers the Eye of the Storm perk, commonly used in PvP Hawkmoon builds. This particular roll does not include the Smooth Grip perk, resulting in an average hand cannon for this week.

3. Dead Man’s Tale

– Dead Man’s Tale features the impressive Vorpal Weapon trait, dealing amplified damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with active Supers. It pairs seamlessly with the included Fitted Stock perk on this roll, along with Ricochet Rounds and Smallbore. Dead Man’s Tale is an essential weapon to acquire this weekend if you have the means.

Additionally, Xur offers the Xenology quest every week, allowing you to earn an Exotic Cipher by completing 21 Vanguard strikes or winning Crucible and Gambit matches. These Exotic Ciphers can be used to acquire various Exotics from Master Rahool. Moreover, the cap for Exotic Ciphers has been raised, enabling players to hold up to five at a time.

Remember, Xur appears every weekend in Destiny 2 after the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Fridays. He is not initially listed on the map, making it easy for novice players to overlook his presence. However, he frequents specific locations, such as the Tower Hangar area, Watcher’s Grave on Nessus, and the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Please note that the products discussed in this article were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue if you make a purchase through the links on our site.





Reference