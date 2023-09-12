Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s take on wearing FAKE sneakers vexes internet, actor reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

If you have scrolled through Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram handle, you must have sensed his fixation on shoes, particularly sneakers. The actor never fails to woo his fans with his uber-cool fashion statements and a pair of sneakers is always the highlight of his looks. His love for sneakers landed him on trolls. If you are wondering what is this all about, read along.

It all started when Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared his take on people who do not shy away from buying fake sneakers. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Don’t know who needs to hear this but please stop wearing fake sneakers. If you have a low/moderate budget there’s plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force s etc if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic u can pass them onto someone else that doesn’t know what they are and would be happy to wear. but if you’re buying your own please fo your due diligence. buy from trusted sellers.”

For shoe lovers, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s opinion on people buying replica sneakers might sound relatable. However, it did not go well with a section of social media users who slammed the actor for the same and called his statements ‘tone deaf.’ One user wrote, “if he actually had taste he wouldn’t be using that font.” Another user quoted Emma Watson, “Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes doesn’t mean you’re poor. Remember: you have a family to feed. Not a community to impress.”

Soon after the backlash began on social media, the actor reacted to it and clarified. He wrote, “When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc but the truth is I’ve been doing this for along time and reps of hyped shoes are more expensive then say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc .”

What do you think about this shoe debate?

