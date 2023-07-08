Has Marvel Revealed a Longtime X-Men Villain as Their Newest Member?

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, mutant

The third Hellfire Gala is here, an extravagant event for the mutants of Krakoa to vote for new members of the X-Men.

The third Hellfire Gala has arrived, akin to the Met Gala for the X-Men of Krakoa. It is a grand celebration where mutants dress in stunning attire and invite notable individuals, including heroes and villains, to join their ranks. In the past, the mutants of Krakoa have accomplished remarkable feats during the Gala, such as transforming Mars into Arakko and unveiling the Krakoan resurrection protocols that grant them immortality. However, this year, the mutants face an unexpected challenge: an assault on Krakoa by Orchis, forcing them to scatter across the globe. Nevertheless, the Gala remains an important occasion for the mutants to vote for the new members of the X-Men. Marvel has allowed the public to make one choice in the past, with Polaris and Firestar being selected. Now, the question remains: Who will join the X-Men for their third Gala?

On March 27th, X-Men writer Gerry Duggan revealed on AIPT that the winner can be found hiding under the Hellfire Gala logo on Phil’s cover. Here is the cover:

However, in the back of this week’s X-Men: Before the Fall- Sinister Four, you can see Phil Noto’s cover for the Hellfire Gala without the logo:

In the uncovered image, it appears that the Juggernaut will become a new member of the X-Men.

Cain Marko, also known as the Juggernaut, is the step-brother of Charles Xavier. Cursed with the Cyttorak ruby, he possesses incredible strength and is nearly invincible. However, he is not a mutant. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the Juggernaut made his debut in X-Men #12 in 1965. He has previously been portrayed by Vinnie Jones in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand and by Ryan Reynolds in a CGI version in the 2018 film Deadpool 2.

Could the Juggernaut be the first non-mutant member of the X-Men? Will this be the major revelation of the Hellfire Gala before everything falls apart? Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling event and don’t forget to check out the Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel!

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) R. B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind’s biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $8.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!













Follow Google News