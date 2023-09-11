Hase aims for motor-assisted comfort with low-riding recumbent e-trike

For its latest model, Germany’s Hase Bikes is launching an e-trike called the Trigo Up E that’s aimed at elderly riders or folks who may not be able to ebike along on two wheels for health reasons, such as those with back problems.

“Thanks to the low frame tube, it’s easy for riders to get into and out of the seat,” said company founder, Marec Hase. “Moreover, the stable delta trike configuration and low center of gravity make the Trigo Up E extremely tip-resistant, even when cornering.”

An update and upgrade on the now five-year-old Trigo Up trike, which could be optioned with pedal-assist, the Up E now ships with a Shimano Steps E5000 motor as standard for assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with European rules.

A Shimano Nexus 9-speed gear hub and Hase differential have also been included, and the motor is matched with a 504-Wh battery, though per-charge range estimates have not been given.

As you might expect from a Hase model, the aluminum frame can be stretched from 179 cm (70.5 in) to 210 cm (82.5 in) for a comfortable fit. The e-trike benefits from a wide Vario Comfort seat with pads that can be repositioned across the cover, and can be optioned with an adjustable headrest. The height and angle of the seat itself can be adjusted via a quick-release lever.

The recumbent rider can also adjust the height, width and angle of the handlebar without needing to break out the toolbox for an “Easy Rider vibe.” The Up E rolls on three 20-inch wheels with a Kenda tire up front and Schwalbe Big Apple tires to the rear – all rocking reflective sidewalls.

All in, it tips the scales at 30 kg (66 lb) and is rated to carry up to 140 kg (309 lb). A mount behind the seat is home to a 23-liter basket that can haul up to 10 kg (22 lb) of cargo, while two small seat bags can be optioned in for stowing away such things as a smartphone, keys or a wallet. Full fenders and integrated lighting are also included.

The Trigo Up E trike can be had as a pre-configured ride in ivory/black for €5,990 (about US$6,450), or can be customized to suit needs or preferences.

“A wide range of accessories is available for perfectly adapting every trike to the rider’s personal preferences and needs,” said Marec Hase. “The Roller Rack is mounted behind the seat for shopping or carrying luggage. It holds the water-repellent Roller Bag. With its integrated handle, the rack can also be removed and used as a handy pull-along shopping basket. There are also numerous accessories for adaptive and special-needs cycling, including special pedals, crank shorteners, and pendulum pedals.”

Product page: Trigo Up E