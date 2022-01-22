‘He was such a bright light’ Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr dies aged 26 | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Actress Regina King, 51, confirmed the death of her 26-year-old son by suicide in the early hours of Saturday morning. Ian Alexander Jr was the Oscar winner’s only child who she shared with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

In an emotional statement to PEOPLE, Regina said: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. "Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." Ian, who turned 26 on Wednesday, was a musician, artist and celebrity chef under the stage name Desduné.

Just last week Regina promoted her son’s new single, Green Eyes, to her two million Instagram followers. She shared a short clip of the track with the caption: “Now listening to Green Eyes. @Desdunemjv said he’d quit smoking if he gets a million streams….Maaaan Listen…I got this jam on repeat!” (sic) The actress has previously spoken about how much she adores her son. In a 2011 interview with Essence, Regina said: “I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man.

“To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. “To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got sh*** on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!” (sic) Ian would often accompany Regina to award shows and red-carpet events.

While attending the Golden Globes in 2019, he gushed to E!: “She’s just a super mum. “She doesn’t really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.” If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. Alternatively, you can find more information on the Samaritans website.

