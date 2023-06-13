Hefty new discounts on the 2022 Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock now available on Amazon

If you’re eagerly anticipating this year’s iteration of the Prime Day festival, which hasn’t officially been announced by Amazon yet, why not save some cash right away on the e-commerce giant’s best in-house products, without the need to become a Prime member or wait for the announcement? Currently, alongside the high-end Echo Studio, you can find the entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker at a fantastic price point, both in its 2022 update with a clock functionality and its standard build.

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock is currently available in Cloud Blue and Glacier White colors, with a hot new markdown of $25 from its already reasonable $59.99 list price. It’s worth noting that this device appears to be the cheapest it has ever been offered before. Additionally, for this Echo Dot purchase, you can receive an always-handy Kasa Smart Plug Mini or four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited access (for new subscribers only), at no extra cost. This bundle deal has been available before, but you had to pay at least $5 more each time Amazon ran this type of sale.

The “standard” Echo Dot (5th Gen) is currently available at a subsidized cost of $21 or 44% discount from its lower regular price of $49.99, for the second time since its fall 2022 commercial debut. While there was a slightly better deal during Black Friday 2022 for this particular device, it was a long time ago. What you should be seeking is the amazing value delivered by the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock at these low prices today. It’s unlikely that these prices will go down any further in the near future, especially for non-Amazon Prime subscribers. The 2022 Echo Dot (no clock), is also being bundled with a complimentary smart plug or four-month Music Unlimited subscription, of your choice.





