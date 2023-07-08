Here’s How Shazam Can Now Identify Songs from YouTube and Instagram

Shazam is introducing another exciting update that enhances the user experience of looking up or tagging songs from other apps. Apple has recently updated the Shazam app to include support for popular third-party apps such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Shazam’s Innovative Song Detection Feature:

As per the official release notes, Shazam users can now utilize the app to identify songs playing on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. To utilize this feature, simply open the Shazam app, tap the Blue button, and return to the app where the music is playing.

With this new feature, users can do much more than just finding songs from someone’s Reels or a random song from a YouTube video. They also have the option to tag a song, automatically adding it to their Shazam playlist and keeping a log of all the tagged songs.

Shazam has received numerous updates since its acquisition by Apple. The app integrated with Control Centre on iOS, enabling faster access and facilitating song search. Additionally, Apple added quick settings integration for Android as well.

The Shazam app is available for both Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free.

How to Use Shazam to Identify Songs Playing in Other Apps:

1. Download and update the Shazam app from the respective app store (Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS devices).

2. Open the app and complete the setup process, if necessary.

3. Switch to the other app playing the music.

4. Return to Shazam, tap the Blue button, and navigate back to the app playing the music.

5. Voila! Shazam will automatically detect the song and notify you.





Reference