Here’s why Twitter hasn’t settled its payments for Google Cloud usage.

Twitter has found itself in hot water again, with reports indicating that it has failed to pay certain bills to Google for its cloud services. The contract between Twitter and Google is worth an estimated $1 billion and was signed just before Elon Musk took over. However, Twitter is said to have not paid the bills so far, while negotiations over the contract’s renewal are ongoing. Failure to pay Google and other service providers could have consequences for Twitter’s trust and safety teams, according to industry experts. Twitter has also reportedly had issues with Amazon Web Services, which recently threatened to pull its advertising from the social media giant amid claims that it had owed the company $70 million, though it has since settled a large part of the debt. The struggles with various vendors come as part of a drive by Musk to cut costs at the platform as new CEO Linda Yaccarino steps in to steer it through difficult times.





