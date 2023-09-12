Hideo Kojima receives gorgeous handmade Ludens ring from fan – Destructoid

There aren’t many video game developers who are as popular as Hideo Kojima. He left an indelible mark on the gaming world through the Metal Gear franchise, then managed to reboot his career following his departure from Konami. A new studio, Kojima Productions, was formed, and its first game, Death Stranding, was released in 2019. The studio’s mascot is Ludens, and he wears a spacesuit, making him look ready for any adventure.

Recently, a fan took inspiration from Ludens and created a handmade ring for Kojima. The ring, which Kojima showed off on Twitter, features the Ludens helmet, and the words “60th anniversary” are engraved, likely a reference to Kojima turning 60 this year. The eccentric game creator expressed great gratitude for the beautiful ring.

Screenshot by Destructoid.

The significance of Kojima Productions’ Ludens mascot

Ludens is the Latin word for play, and it beautifully captures Kojima’s driving philosophy. The mascot’s name is a reference to the 1938 text by Johan Huizinga titled Homo Ludens. The text theorizes that it would be more accurate to characterize humans as a species of play, as play and imagination form integral parts of human societies and culture.

The concept weaves its way into Death Stranding, as seen with the Ludens sunglasses players receive early on. It features the following relevant description: “Sunglasses designed with ‘Homo ludens’ in mind, their form encourages the wearer to never forget their playful side”.

Despite turning 60, Kojima has certainly not forgotten his playful side, as he recently posted a picture of himself holding a Concorde Lego set. He’s also shown his love for Starfield, suggesting he’s been quite star-bound lately.