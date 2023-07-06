Highlights of Day 1 of the Third Test, Ashes 2023: Watch all the wickets from Australia v England, with regrettable boos aimed at Alex Carey

Inspired by an impressive performance by the returning Mitchell Marsh, Australia managed to score a total of 268 runs on the first day of the third Ashes Test.

Marsh, who made his first Test appearance since September 2019, played a brilliant knock of 118 runs, stepping in for the injured Cameron Green.

At the end of the day, England is standing at a score of 3-368, with Joe Root scoring 19 runs and Jonny Bairstow scoring one run.

Wood amazes with his exceptional bowling spell

English fast bowler Mark Wood delivered a lightning-quick spell on the first morning of the Headingley Test.

The right-arm speedster consistently bowled at speeds exceeding 150km/h, reaching 156km/h during a four-over spell.

In total, he took 5-34 in 11.4 overs.

Wood removes Khawaja with a fiery delivery

Root drops Marsh when he was on 12

Mitchell Marsh played a remarkable innings, scoring 118 runs from 118 balls, rescuing Australia from a difficult start. However, he was dropped by Joe Root when he was on 12.

Root misses the chance to dismiss Marsh

Carey receives hostile reception from English fans

Alex Carey faced a chorus of boos from English fans as he stepped onto the pitch, following the controversy at Lord’s.

Carey became unpopular among the English supporters after controversially stumping Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the Lord’s Test, which Australia won by 43 runs.

The general sentiment in England is that Carey’s actions went against the spirit of cricket.

Carey greets boos as he enters the field

Every wicket that fell on day one

David Warner 4 (5): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Stuart Broad

Broad dismisses Warner once again

Usman Khawaja 13 (37): bowled by Mark Wood

Wood’s fiery delivery removes Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne 21 (58): caught by Joe Root, bowled by Chris Woakes

Marnus falls to Woakes again

Steve Smith 22 (31): caught by Jonny Bairstow, bowled by Stuart Broad

Smith puzzled as he heads back to the pavilion

Mitchell Marsh 118 (118): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Chris Woakes

Phenomenal innings by Marsh comes to an end

Travis Head 39 (74): caught by Joe Root, bowled by Chris Woakes

Head edges Woakes’ delivery

Mitchell Starc 2 (10): bowled by Mark Wood

Wood dismantles Starc’s stumps

Pat Cummins 0 (2): bowled by Mark Wood

Wood traps Cummins with a plumb delivery

Alex Carey 8 (16): caught by Chris Woakes, bowled by Mark Wood

Carey gives a catch to Woakes

Todd Murphy 13 (12): bowled by Mark Wood

Wood takes a five-for

Ben Duckett 2 (6): caught by Alex Carey, bowled by Pat Cummins

Carey takes a stunning catch

Harry Brook 3 (11): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins

Cummins dismisses Brook

Zak Crawley 33 (39): caught by David Warner, bowled by Mitchell Marsh

Marsh strikes shortly after scoring a century

