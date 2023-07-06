Highlights of Day 1 of the Third Test, Ashes 2023: Watch all the wickets from Australia v England, with regrettable boos aimed at Alex Carey

Inspired by an impressive performance by the returning Mitchell Marsh, Australia managed to score a total of 268 runs on the first day of the third Ashes Test.
Marsh, who made his first Test appearance since September 2019, played a brilliant knock of 118 runs, stepping in for the injured Cameron Green.
At the end of the day, England is standing at a score of 3-368, with Joe Root scoring 19 runs and Jonny Bairstow scoring one run.
Witness the highlights of day one in the video player above!
Wood amazes with his exceptional bowling spell
English fast bowler Mark Wood delivered a lightning-quick spell on the first morning of the Headingley Test.
The right-arm speedster consistently bowled at speeds exceeding 150km/h, reaching 156km/h during a four-over spell.
In total, he took 5-34 in 11.4 overs.
Wood removes Khawaja with a fiery delivery
Root drops Marsh when he was on 12
Mitchell Marsh played a remarkable innings, scoring 118 runs from 118 balls, rescuing Australia from a difficult start. However, he was dropped by Joe Root when he was on 12.
Root misses the chance to dismiss Marsh
Carey receives hostile reception from English fans
Alex Carey faced a chorus of boos from English fans as he stepped onto the pitch, following the controversy at Lord’s.
Carey became unpopular among the English supporters after controversially stumping Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the Lord’s Test, which Australia won by 43 runs.
The general sentiment in England is that Carey’s actions went against the spirit of cricket.
Carey greets boos as he enters the field
Every wicket that fell on day one
David Warner 4 (5): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Stuart Broad
Broad dismisses Warner once again
Usman Khawaja 13 (37): bowled by Mark Wood
Wood’s fiery delivery removes Khawaja
Marnus Labuschagne 21 (58): caught by Joe Root, bowled by Chris Woakes
Marnus falls to Woakes again
Steve Smith 22 (31): caught by Jonny Bairstow, bowled by Stuart Broad
Smith puzzled as he heads back to the pavilion
Mitchell Marsh 118 (118): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Chris Woakes
Phenomenal innings by Marsh comes to an end
Travis Head 39 (74): caught by Joe Root, bowled by Chris Woakes
Head edges Woakes’ delivery
Mitchell Starc 2 (10): bowled by Mark Wood
Wood dismantles Starc’s stumps
Pat Cummins 0 (2): bowled by Mark Wood
Wood traps Cummins with a plumb delivery
Alex Carey 8 (16): caught by Chris Woakes, bowled by Mark Wood
Carey gives a catch to Woakes
Todd Murphy 13 (12): bowled by Mark Wood
Wood takes a five-for
Ben Duckett 2 (6): caught by Alex Carey, bowled by Pat Cummins
Carey takes a stunning catch
Harry Brook 3 (11): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins
Cummins dismisses Brook
Zak Crawley 33 (39): caught by David Warner, bowled by Mitchell Marsh
Marsh strikes shortly after scoring a century
