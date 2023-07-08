Highlights of Day 2: Ashes 2023 Third Test – Watch Australia vs England, Steve Smith’s Incredible Catch to Dismiss Stuart Broad, and Every Wicket in Video

The Australians are currently leading by a commanding 142 runs in Leeds, thanks to the efforts of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on day two of the third Ashes Test.
A standout performance came from Pat Cummins, who took an impressive six-wicket haul, while Ben Stokes entertained with a dazzling knock of 80 runs.
Smith showcases exceptional fielding with boundary catch
Steve Smith displayed remarkable skills in the field, taking five catches in an incredible display. This achievement puts him on par with the record for most catches in a Test innings by a non-wicketkeeper. Furthermore, Smith is the only non-wicketkeeper in Test history to achieve this feat twice.
One of his standout catches came when he successfully caught Stuart Broad on the fine leg boundary.
Smith pulls off a challenging boundary catch
Joe Root 19 (45): caught by David Warner, bowled by Pat Cummins
Cummins sends Root packing swiftly
Jonny Bairstow 12 (37): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Mitchell Starc
Bairstow falls victim to Starc’s pressure
Moeen Ali 21 (46): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins
Moeen’s dismissal ends in Smith’s hands
Chris Woakes 10 (10): caught by Alex Carey, bowled by Mitchell Starc
Woakes’ departure follows an ugly swipe
Mark Wood 24 (8): caught by Mitchell Marsh, bowled by Pat Cummins
Cummins completes five-for with Wood’s dismissal
Stuart Broad 7 (8): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins
Smith pulls off another challenging boundary catch
Ben Stokes 80 (108): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Todd Murphy
Stokes’ aggressive shot lands in Smith’s hands
David Warner 1 (5): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Stuart Broad
Broad continues to dominate Warner
Marnus Labuschagne 33 (77): caught by Harry Brook, bowled by Moeen Ali
Labuschagne’s sweep finds the fielder
Steve Smith 2 (9): caught by Ben Duckett, bowled by Moeen Ali
Smith chips a catch to Duckett
Usman Khawaja 43 (96): caught by Jonny Bairstow, bowled by Chris Woakes
Khawaja falls victim to Bairstow’s catch
