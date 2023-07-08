Highlights of Day 2: Ashes 2023 Third Test – Watch Australia vs England, Steve Smith’s Incredible Catch to Dismiss Stuart Broad, and Every Wicket in Video

The Australians are currently leading by a commanding 142 runs in Leeds, thanks to the efforts of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on day two of the third Ashes Test.

A standout performance came from Pat Cummins, who took an impressive six-wicket haul, while Ben Stokes entertained with a dazzling knock of 80 runs.

Steve Smith displayed remarkable skills in the field, taking five catches in an incredible display. This achievement puts him on par with the record for most catches in a Test innings by a non-wicketkeeper. Furthermore, Smith is the only non-wicketkeeper in Test history to achieve this feat twice.

One of his standout catches came when he successfully caught Stuart Broad on the fine leg boundary.

Smith pulls off a challenging boundary catch

Joe Root 19 (45): caught by David Warner, bowled by Pat Cummins

Cummins sends Root packing swiftly

Jonny Bairstow 12 (37): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Mitchell Starc

Bairstow falls victim to Starc’s pressure

Moeen Ali 21 (46): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins

Moeen’s dismissal ends in Smith’s hands

Chris Woakes 10 (10): caught by Alex Carey, bowled by Mitchell Starc

Woakes’ departure follows an ugly swipe

Mark Wood 24 (8): caught by Mitchell Marsh, bowled by Pat Cummins

Cummins completes five-for with Wood’s dismissal

Stuart Broad 7 (8): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Pat Cummins

Smith pulls off another challenging boundary catch

Ben Stokes 80 (108): caught by Steve Smith, bowled by Todd Murphy

Stokes’ aggressive shot lands in Smith’s hands

David Warner 1 (5): caught by Zak Crawley, bowled by Stuart Broad

Broad continues to dominate Warner

Marnus Labuschagne 33 (77): caught by Harry Brook, bowled by Moeen Ali

Labuschagne’s sweep finds the fielder

Steve Smith 2 (9): caught by Ben Duckett, bowled by Moeen Ali

Smith chips a catch to Duckett

Usman Khawaja 43 (96): caught by Jonny Bairstow, bowled by Chris Woakes

Khawaja falls victim to Bairstow’s catch

