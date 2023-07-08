Holcim PH’s Major Investor Proposes Acquisition of Minority Stake for P5.33 per Share

MANILA – The majority shareholder of Holcim Philippines is set to initiate a buyout offer for minority stockholders next week at a price of P5.33 per share, with the aim of privatizing the domestic cement giant.

The offer price, which values the tender offer at P1.73 billion, represents a 35% increase from the company’s share price prior to the announcement of the deal on June 29.

Trading of Holcim Philippines’ shares has been halted since then, following the disclosure that its public ownership level dropped below the required 10%. The company’s shares were last traded at P3.87 each.

Amsterdam-based Holderfin B.V., a part of Switzerland’s Holcim Group, plans to acquire the remaining 5.05% held by minority stockholders, allowing the controlling shareholders’ group to gain full control of the company before initiating voluntary delisting proceedings.

The tender offer price was determined through a fairness report conducted by ING Bank. ING concluded in the report, which was made public, that the offer price of P5.33 per share is fair from a financial standpoint.

Holcim Philippines is a leading cement manufacturer with four factories and an annual production capacity of 10 million metric tons.

This delisting follows a series of privatization moves by large listed companies, as uncertain economic prospects have impacted business valuations.

In the first quarter of 2023, Holcim Philippines’ financials reported a 15% decline in net income to P356 million, with sales falling 1.5%.

The current tender offer places the value of Holcim Philippines at P34.4 billion, which is nearly 70% lower than the proposed buyout by conglomerate San Miguel Corp. in 2019, when the cement firm’s shares were trading at a significantly higher price.

San Miguel Corp. abandoned the acquisition a year later due to a challenge from the Philippine Competition Commission. Last year, the conglomerate acquired Eagle Cement and privatized the company through voluntary delisting.

