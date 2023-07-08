Holidaymakers experience long queues lasting two hours in Dover | Latest Travel Updates

Holidaymakers traveling to the Port of Dover were met with lengthy queues as they made their way to the cross-Channel ferry service. Today, the Kent port reported that coaches faced two-hour queues for French border checks, while cars had to wait an hour and a half. In a message to passengers, the port stated, “Today is proving to be a popular travel day at Dover, with a high volume of tourist traffic. Our teams, along with the Police aux Frontieres and ferry operators, are working diligently to ensure a swift and efficient processing.”

Disappointment spread among travelers upon hearing the news. One individual tweeted, “We’ve been sitting in the same queue for the past 90 minutes. If you have any alternative to traveling through the Port of Dover, I highly recommend taking it.” Another suggested, “Opening more counters and hiring additional staff, as well as implementing automation systems like E Gates in airports, would greatly improve traffic flow.” A third tweeter remarked, “It’s common sense that during the summer period, the volumes will increase. Operators should be prepared since bookings are made in advance.”

During the Easter holiday period, passengers experienced over 10-hour delays while on coaches. The delays in processing passengers have been attributed to the extra checks and passport stamping carried out by French border officials due to Brexit. For lorries, the Dover TAP (Traffic Avoidance Program) has been implemented to prevent congestion in the port town. Freight traffic queues on the left-hand lane of the A20 until space becomes available at the port. DFDS, the ferry operator, assured customers that if they miss their booked departure, they will be accommodated on the next available sailing.





Reference