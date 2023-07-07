Honoring the Courageous Kargil War Hero, Vikram Batra on his 2023 Death Anniversary

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Vikram Batra Death Anniversary 2023: Apart from Shershaah, Captain Batra was also called as the Kargil Hero, Tiger of Drass and the Lion of Kargil.
Vikram Batra Death Anniversary 2023: Captain Batra gave his supreme sacrifice on July 7, 1999, while combating Pakistani forces during the Kargil War
VIKRAM BATRA DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: India commemorates the sacrifice of Kargil war hero, the late Captain Vikram Batra, on the 24th anniversary of his death. Captain Batra made his ultimate sacrifice on July 7, 1999, while fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War. He was originally from Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.
Thanks to Vishnuvardhan’s film Shershaah, the world got a glimpse of his determination, courage, and leadership. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, was named after Vikram Batra’s army call name, which symbolized the victory of the Indian armed forces. Captain Vikram Batra was honored with the highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, for his ultimate sacrifice.
Remembering Vikram Batra
- As a college student, Batra was recognized as the Punjab Directorate’s best NCC cadet (Air Wing) in the North Zone.
- In addition to Shershaah, Captain Batra was also known as the Kargil Hero, Tiger of Drass, and the Lion of Kargil.
- Joining the Army was Captain Batra’s childhood dream, which he achieved in 1996 after enrolling in the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) as a lieutenant.
- During his time at the academy, he was commissioned into 13 JAK Rifles and became part of the Jessore Company of the Manekshaw Battalion.
- He entered the Kargil war as a Lieutenant but was later promoted to the rank of Captain.
- Captain Batra’s Delta company was tasked with recapturing peak 5140 on June 19, 1999. Despite Pakistani soldiers occupying the peak, Captain Batra and his men emerged victorious by scaling the hill.
- Following this achievement, Captain Batra’s next mission was to seize control of Point 4875, a location that stood at an eighty-degree steep slope. He and his men successfully reached the top, although Batra was severely injured while rescuing another officer. Although Captain Batra did not survive, India reclaimed Point 4875 on the morning of July 8.
- Many are unaware that the Kargil war hero was also a green belt holder in Karate.
- In addition to Karate, Captain Batra also competed in table tennis at the national level.
