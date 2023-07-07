Honoring the Courageous Kargil War Hero, Vikram Batra on his 2023 Death Anniversary

VIKRAM BATRA DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: India commemorates the sacrifice of Kargil war hero, the late Captain Vikram Batra, on the 24th anniversary of his death. Captain Batra made his ultimate sacrifice on July 7, 1999, while fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War. He was originally from Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Thanks to Vishnuvardhan’s film Shershaah, the world got a glimpse of his determination, courage, and leadership. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, was named after Vikram Batra’s army call name, which symbolized the victory of the Indian armed forces. Captain Vikram Batra was honored with the highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, for his ultimate sacrifice.

Remembering Vikram Batra