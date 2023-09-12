‘Horizon Forbidden West’ and ‘Burning Shores’ rated in Singapore

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been rated by the Singaporean statutory board, suggesting that a release for either PC or PS5 is imminent.

Via Games Radar, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) rated the entry, however, no platform was provided before the game was deleted from the website. It is known that the Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West would contain its expansion Burning Shores, which took the hero Aloy to a volcanic archipelago that rose out of ruins of Los Angeles.

Furthermore, it’s said the Complete Edition would be launching this year. Due to a lack of acknowledgement from either Guerrilla Games or Sony, there isn’t much to do but hold on for an announcement from the developer or publisher.

Burning Shores was only playable on PS5 which caused slight controversy when the expansion was announced at The Game Awards 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West is available on PS4 and PS5 but Guerrilla Games conceded that “to achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console”.

One point that exemplifies this is the hug in Burning Shores. Animation director Richard Oud explained that the action of hugging causes the sensors on motion capture suits to be obscured from the camera. Therefore, the hug had to be manually corrected as well as structured accordingly for the armour that Aloy is wearing to ensure the scene is as believable as possible.

As such, it’s more likely that the Complete Edition is coming to PS5 ahead of a potential PC release if the team is optimising the console content owing to the variability of players’ setups.

In other gaming news, Techland said that it is listening to fan feedback on the new DL Points for purchasing Dying Light 2 premium content, following a poor reaction from players.