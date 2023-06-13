Hotel Safety Tip: Flight Attendant Suggests Using a Washcloth on Locks, Says It’s a Must-Know for Every Traveler

When traveling alone, taking adequate safety measures is essential. A former flight attendant turned TikTok sensation, Cici (@cici.inthesky), recently shared her top hotel safety tip with her followers. Her recommendation? Always bring a washcloth when staying in hotels.

In a video titled “Advice from Flight Crew – Hotel Safety Tips,” Cici revealed that she places a washcloth over the door lock in her hotel room. This trick is effective for various types of locks since washcloths can fit through the gap in some locks or over the top in others. Additionally, she explained in a second video entitled “Hotel Security Tips from a Flight Attendant” that using a washcloth in this way can prevent unauthorized entry into your hotel room. This video gathered a whopping 105,000 likes and 13,200 saves, as well as numerous comments from fellow travelers providing more safety tips.

Some of the additional tips include wetting the towel first to give it more strength, adding a hair tie to keep it in place, hanging hangers on the lock for extra noise alert, and carrying a portable lock from Amazon for solo female travelers.

Cici also recommended closing the peephole and covering it with tissue paper if there is no cover to prevent anyone from peeking inside your room. For extra security, she suggested using an alarmed security wedge to place under the door. The device will alert you if someone tries to get in, ensuring your safety and peace of mind.

In conclusion, these brilliant hotel safety tips from a former flight attendant turned TikTok influencer can help any traveler stay safe while abroad. So be sure to pack a washcloth, tissue paper, and an alarmed security wedge for your next trip.





