Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter accused of assaulting WNBA player girlfriend at New York City hotel

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KTRK) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter was arrested in New York City on Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, police sources told ABC News

A representative for the New York City police said Porter, 23, was booked on charges of assault and strangulation – both felonies – after an incident at the Millenium Hotel on Manhattan’s east side, where he and his girlfriend were staying.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 6:45 a.m. and arrested Porter after an investigation.

“Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” the spokesperson said. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

According to police sources, the victim was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door.

Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up Gondrezick, the sources said.

Gondrezick was transported to the hospital for evaluation, the police spokesperson said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The NBA also acknowledged Porter Jr.’s arrest, saying in a statement through spokesman Mike Bass: “The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”

Porter signed a four-year contract extension worth as much as $82.5 million last season. Only the $15.9 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed in the deal, which is uniquely structured due to Porter’s history of off-court issues.

Porter was the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft after spending one season at USC, where he was suspended due to conduct issues. He played his rookie season for the Cleveland Cavaliers but did not join the team the next season due to personal reasons. He was traded to the Rockets for a top-55-protected second-round pick in January 2021 in the wake of a shouting match with Cleveland team officials.

KTRK sister station WABC, ESPN, and ABC News contributed to this report.

