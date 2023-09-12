Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. charged with strangling girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, police sources told ABC News.

Porter, 23, was formally charged with assault and strangulation.

Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out to the Millennium Hilton near U.N. Plaza, where he and Gondrezick were staying. Gondrezick was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door, according to police sources. Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter beat up the woman, the sources said.

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Gondrezick was treated for a cut on the right side of her face and neck pain.

The pair was in New York City for Fashion Week. Porter and Gondrezick were photographed at the Vogue Smart Tox NYFW Kickoff event on Sept. 7.

Porter was drafted with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of the University of Southern California, but has developed into a star player for the Rockets. He had his best career season in 2022-23 with 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Kysre Gondrezick attend the Smart Tox kickoff event with Vogue on Sept. 7, 2023, in NYC to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week. Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Vogue

Gondrezick, 26, played college basketball for Michigan and West Virginia, before being drafted No. 4 overall in the 2021 WNBA draft by Indiana. She played one season for the Fever before being waived. She has not played the last two WNBA seasons and is currently a free agent.

Porter was previously arrested in November 2020 in Ohio on a weapons charge, but a grand jury declined to indict him. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers made him inactive for the first half of the season and he was traded to Houston in January 2021.

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.