How a Major Chocolate Company Revolutionized Sustainable Practices for Cocoa Brands

On World Chocolate Day, we celebrate the remarkable journey of Mondelēz India, a prominent player in the chocolate industry that has won over the hearts of Indian sweets lovers. With their irresistible products and strategic approach, Mondelēz has carved a niche in a culture dominated by traditional desserts, leaving a lasting impression on chocolate enthusiasts nationwide. In an exclusive interview with Roopak Bhat, Cocoa Operations Lead- India, Mondelēz International, we gain insights into how they conquered the palates of mithai aficionados and embarked on their sustainable bean-to-bar journey.

Question 1: What is Mondelēz’s bean-to-bar journey?

Answer: Mondelēz India, formerly known as Cadbury Ltd., introduced the first taste of chocolate to Indian consumers in 1948, thereby establishing a legacy that spans seven decades. As the leading chocolate manufacturer in the country, our goal was not only to define the taste of chocolate but also to ensure that it was produced in the right way. With a focus on the development of our farming community, we aimed to achieve self-sufficiency in the production and procurement of cocoa, the key ingredient in our beloved chocolate. This led us to initiate cocoa farming in India in 1965 and launch the Cocoa Life program (previously known as the Cadbury Cocoa partnership program) in 2010. Cocoa, a non-indigenous crop in India, was first introduced by Mondelez India (then Cadbury) when we established a cocoa farm in Kerala 58 years ago. As cocoa cultivation became viable, it spread to the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Today, our bean-to-bar journey is championed by a thriving community of 100,000 cocoa farmers, making us the largest corporate organization promoting cocoa cultivation in India’s four southern states.

Our bean-to-bar journey went beyond scaling production and involving more farmers. We aimed to empower farmers with knowledge, skills, training, and resources to achieve self-sufficiency. We pioneered intercropping techniques, allowing farmers to cultivate cocoa alongside other crops like coconut, areca nut, and oil palm, making cocoa farming a more viable option. The integral role of women farmers cannot be undermined in our success. We engaged in empowering and training women in cocoa farming, finance, and health. We also supported tribal farmers in remote areas to establish their own cocoa businesses and improve their livelihoods.

In our quest for sustainability in the bean-to-bar journey, we have implemented strategic measures beyond sourcing. This includes embracing advanced technologies in our factories to promote sustainable manufacturing practices, improving our distribution network, and designing recyclable packaging. We have built a circular ecosystem that spans from the farm to the fridge. As a company committed to introducing novel culinary experiences in India and prioritizing community well-being, our bean-to-bar journey inspires a larger change, driven by an empowered and engaged community that aims to put India on the global cocoa map. Through the Cocoa Life program, we have provided exclusive training to over 5,000 women in areas such as health and hygiene, livelihood, and empowerment.

Question 2: How was the Cocoa Life program developed, and what are its key aspects?

Answer: Cocoa is the essence of our chocolate and vital to our business, so we ensure it is “made right.” This entails building a vibrant cocoa supply chain while addressing the complex challenges faced by cocoa farmers and their communities, including climate change, gender inequality, and low income. To tackle these issues holistically and create a sustainable and prosperous future for cocoa farmers and their families, we launched Cocoa Life, our global sustainability program, in India in 1965.

In India, our cocoa operations team works closely with cocoa farmers, providing support in farming practices and community development. We collaborate with governments, non-governmental organizations, supply chain partners, and communities to leverage expertise and networks for effective program implementation. Research is an essential component of our efforts, and we have partnered with Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to support technical research and promote cocoa cultivation in southern states. Furthermore, we educate farmer communities on post-harvest techniques to improve their income by increasing yield, reducing costs, and adopting appropriate farming practices.

Beyond farming, the Cocoa Life program has made a significant impact in other areas. We have empowered over 5,000 women through exclusive training on health, hygiene, livelihood, and empowerment. Additionally, more than 6,400 children in cocoa communities have benefitted from improved school infrastructure, including desks, benches, and water supply facilities.

The importance of the Cocoa Life program is exemplified by our recent investment decisions. Mondelēz International has announced the next phase of the program, with an additional investment of $600 million by 2030. This brings the total investment in the program to $1 billion since its inception. Our goal is to increase cocoa volume at scale and collaborate with approximately 300,000 farmers in the program by 2030. Through this investment, we aim to foster groundbreaking collaboration within the sector, addressing diverse challenges.

Question 3: Can you provide insights into the program’s implementation timeline and the number of locations where it operates?

Answer: The Cocoa Life program has been active in India for 58 years, reaching out to a community of approximately 100,000 farmers. Our efforts have helped farmers understand and adopt cocoa farming practices across four southern states in India: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. We operate seven nurseries across these states, providing farmers with easy access to subsidized cocoa seedlings. We also conduct hundreds of free demonstrations on cocoa farming techniques every year.

Currently, India produces a total of 18,000 to 20,000 metric tons of cocoa annually. We continue to support farmers by providing subsidized seedlings in collaboration with local agricultural departments, distributing between 2-3 million seedlings per year.

Question 4: What are the benefits of the Cocoa Life program for the company and farmers?

Answer: The Cocoa Life program perfectly aligns with our business and sustainability goals, allowing us to achieve cocoa self-sufficiency while making a meaningful impact on the community. For farmers and communities, the program promises improved lives and livelihoods by making cocoa farming a viable and resilient business. We have introduced modern farming practices such as intercropping with coconut, oil palm, and other crops, enabling farmers to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Beyond farming, the program focuses on forest restoration and conservation, benefiting both the ecosystem and the communities living within it. It also provides a sense of security for farmers in terms of their livelihood. Recognizing the role of women as catalysts for change, we have empowered women farmers, enabling them to have a greater say in decision-making and providing a regular stream of income to support their families.

In terms of community development, we have increased investment in improving school infrastructure, including classrooms, furniture, toilets, water supply, and dining facilities. Since 2022, we have initiated community water drinking projects in partnership with the community, aiming for self-sustainability. We are also working on groundwater conservation through injection boreholes at the farm and community level for rainwater harvesting.

These progressive steps have resulted in a successful model that has had a significant social impact on farmers and rural communities in India’s cocoa-growing regions.

Question 5: How does the Cocoa Life program empower women farmers?

Answer: Women empowerment has been a core focus of the Cocoa Life program since its inception. As a company dedicated to creating more sustainable and thriving communities, we are actively working towards empowering women. Currently, women make up more than 70% of the workforce in cocoa farming. Our… [Content is incomplete]





Reference