How to Acquire a Presale Code for Bring Me The Horizon Concert Tickets | Music | Entertainment

Bring Me The Horizon is already looking ahead to their future, following their electrifying performance at the Download Festival 2023. They announced that their highly anticipated seventh studio album, POST HUMAN: NEX GEN, will hit the market on September 15, 2023. Moreover, they confirmed a massive ten-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland beginning in January 2024.

As a multi-platinum rock band, nominated for both BRIT and Grammy awards, Bring Me The Horizon will take center stage in enormous venues such as M&S Bank Arena, OVO Hydro, AO Arena, and London’s O2. They are known for their iconic albums, including That’s the Spirit, amo, and Sempiternal, which includes megahits like Shadow Moses, Can You Feel My Heart, and Throne.

Die-hard fans can get their hands on presale tickets, starting with three presale events for their 2024 tour. The first presale event begins on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10 am and is exclusive to fans who have pre-ordered their upcoming album before the presale deadline. The second presale event starts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10 am and is available only to My Live Nation subscribers on Live Nation’s website. The final presale event also starts on June 15 and is directly from Spotify – dedicated fans who follow the band on Spotify will reportedly receive a presale code.

For those who miss out on the presale tickets, general onsale tickets are out on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 am, available at a number of ticket retailers and ranging from £50-£100.

Bring Me The Horizon will kick off their ten-date UK and Ireland tour on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Cardiff. The band will then move through Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, and finally to Dublin, Ireland, where they will conclude their adventure.

The band’s UK and Ireland tour 2024 will feature support from huge bands like Bad Omens, Casseyette, and Static Dress. Fans of this genre can expect an electrifying experience that will leave them with lasting memories.

Bring Me The Horizon UK and Ireland Tour 2024

Tuesday 9 January – Cardiff, UK, Cardiff International Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Wednesday 10 January – Bournemouth, UK, Bournemouth International Centre – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Friday 12 January – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Saturday 13 January – Manchester, UK, AO Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Sunday 14 January – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Tuesday 16 January – Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Wednesday 17 January – Liverpool, UK, M&S Bank Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Friday 18 January – Sheffield, UK, Utilita Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Saturday 20 January – London, UK, The O2 Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER

Tuesday 23 January – Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena – LIVE NATION / TICKETMASTER





Reference