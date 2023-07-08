How to Buy the Nothing Phone (2) and Ear (2) – Black Version – Offline in India

Nothing Phone 2 Launching in India on July 11

The eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 2 will be officially launched in India on July 11. London-based company, Nothing, has partnered with Flipkart to make the smartphone available for purchase. Pre-orders are already live on Flipkart’s website, and in addition to online sales, the smartphone can also be purchased offline at Nothing Drops.

Nothing Drops are exclusive pop-up stores where users can buy the Phone 2 and the Ear 2 (Black) in person. These pop-up stores offer a unique shopping experience with exclusive perks. The phone and TWS earphones will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting July 13.

Notably, one of the Nothing Drops locations will be at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru. Interested customers can visit the store on July 14 from 7 pm onwards to purchase the products. Additionally, Nothing will also offer the Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Power 45W charger, and Nothing Phone 2 accessories for purchase.

Perks of Purchasing from Nothing Drops

When customers buy products from the Nothing Drops pop-up stores, they can expect to receive gifts and enjoy complimentary food and drinks. Nothing Drops are more than just a shopping experience; they are events that allow customers to interact with the Nothing team, sample exclusive products, and become part of the Nothing Community. However, these perks are available in limited quantities, so customers are encouraged to act quickly.

Nothing Phone 2 Launch Event

The launch event for the Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel. The Phone 2 will be available in White and Grey color options and will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery.