How to Create Lasting Memories for Your Monsoon Wedding – 3 Tips

Most Indians have grown up with dreams of indulging in a Bollywood-inspired extravagant wedding ceremony. Believe it or not, an Indian wedding is more like a week-long festival and these days, it stretches even longer with deliberate efforts and time that go into planning. From selecting stunning outfits to awe-struck decoration, delicacies, and music, the ultimate event becomes a memorable affair.

Pawan Gupta, CEO of Betterhalf, mentions, “Indians spend a significant portion of their lifetime wealth on weddings. With the wedding industry estimated to be worth around $130 billion, it offers enchanting ideas and themes for every season, catering to the needs of every individual.”

The arrival of the monsoon season brings with it the wedding season, filled with a gentle breeze of love and an enthralling atmosphere. Here are some exciting ways to create an unforgettable monsoon wedding and exchange vows in a splendid ambiance.

Host an indoor wedding

The choice of venue plays a pivotal role in your wedding, especially during the monsoon season. The right indoor venue selection is crucial to avoid unexpected water drops and high humidity levels. Ensure that the indoor venue is well-ventilated.

Abhimanyu Thapliyal, Assistant Director of Weddings by Betterhalf, suggests, “What can be dreamier than a monsoon wedding? While it may seem serene, a lot of effort goes into making it the most memorable day for the couple. Despite the unpredictable rains, winds, and humidity, a monsoon wedding can be a tough task. However, good things come with challenges. Opt for an indoor wedding venue and ensure proper ventilation.”

If you have your heart set on an outdoor wedding, make sure there are plenty of shady areas, cooling stations, and mist fans to keep the guests comfortable.

Choose majestic themed décor

Rain evokes images of peacocks, lush greenery, and vibrant blues. Consider a royal majestic theme with a variety of exotic flowers. Pay attention to visually appealing placements and make your centerpieces stand out. Collaborate with a vendor who can provide theme-based yet modern décor ideas.

Thapliyal adds, “Opt for monsoon-themed decor with bright colors and fairy lights that instantly brighten up the entire event. Incorporate floral prints in the decor, which look extremely beautiful this season.”

It’s also a good idea to incorporate similar color themes and décor ideas in other elements like wedding cards. Similarly, you can use the same theme in your food menu by opting for cupcakes and cakes reflecting similar flower designs or colors.

Plan a quirky bridal entry

Monsoon weddings can be extremely dreamy, especially with a quintessential bridal entry. Walking down the aisle as a bride is no less than a fairytale. Plan it with great zeal and be creative in your own style. A reliable wedding planning app can provide you with trendy bridal entry ideas, adding extravagance and royalty to not just your wedding day, but also your haldi and ring ceremonies.

Thapliyal suggests, “Get creative with your bridal entry! For a monsoon wedding, go for a quirky umbrella instead of the typical phool chadar. Embrace the vibe of the season and step away from the obvious choices to make your wedding unique and beautiful.”

Executing a monsoon wedding can be exciting, but don’t forget to keep an eye on the weather forecast. Be prepared with backup plans to tackle any interference caused by rain. Put the same effort into planning your outfits to ensure they don’t hinder your enjoyment.

Remember, monsoon is a romantic season, so make sure your planning accommodates the comfort and enjoyment of your guests as well.