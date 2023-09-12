How To Use Western Toilets The Right Way To Avoid Infections And Health Issues

In today’s fast-paced life, many of you are prioritising work over basic activities and needs. This leads to a range of health problems. You often tend to avoid healthy practices like regular exercise, a balanced diet and proper hygiene- lifestyle choices which can keep you physically and mentally healthy. Similarly, using the toilet the right way is also one of the practices which if not done properly can lead to several health problems such as constipation and other infections.

It is thus important to know the right way to use Western toilets. They are now widely used, be it in homes, public places or offices. Indians were used to defecating by sitting in the squat position. It was called a traditional Indian toilet system. Now, these have been mostly replaced by Western toilets in major metropolitan areas. Therefore, it becomes important for you to learn the right way to use Western toilets.

Western toilets are completely different from the Indian toilets, which are also known as the squat toilets. In the Western toilet, you have to sit as if you are sitting on a chair. This type of toilet is very convenient for elderly people. For this, you don’t need to carry water in a bucket, as it’s attached to the tank filled with water (also called flush). You just have to press the top button or push the liver present on the tank to flush your waste. It is advised to flush before using the Western toilet as well, especially when using public washrooms. This can prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

You should make sure to wipe the toilet seat before using it to clean any waste or stains present on the seat. There are rolls of tissue paper or water pipes placed near these kinds of toilets.

The pipe of water, also called jet spray, is usually hung on the wall and can also be used to maintain hygiene. After pressing its valve, you can use it to clean the seat after you are done. Wipe the toilet seat with toilet paper, and then throw it in a dustbin before leaving the washroom.