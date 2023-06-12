HTC Unveils the Vive Focus 3 Featuring Enhanced Performance and Dual 5K Display at a Price Point of Rs 1,44,990.

HTC, the renowned VR headset manufacturing company, has recently launched its latest product, the Vive Focus 3, aimed at both individual consumers and businesses. The device boasts a 5K resolution support along with a 120-degree field of view. Additionally, the company has incorporated an ergonomic design, improved audio, and navigation controllers to enhance the user’s experience.

The Vive Focus 3 operates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR3 platform, claiming to offer twice the CPU and GPU performance, along with 11 times more AI processing power than its predecessor, the Vivo Focus. Its display panel features dual 2.5K displays with real RGB subpixels, offering a natural viewing experience at a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The device’s improved design features a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and a swappable curved battery pack, making it more comfortable to wear. The headset’s magnesium alloy frame, 20% lighter and 500% stronger than traditional plastic, adds durability to the device.

Moreover, it supports fast charging, delivering 50% battery life in just 30 minutes. The device also comes with new controllers with a battery life of 15 hours, improved grip, and hand-tracking support in the future. The device boasts a wide range and fine-adjustable Inter-Pupillary Distance range, as well as a quick-release button and easily removable magnetic front and rear face gaskets.

With new open-back speakers and dual drivers to enhance audio quality, the device maintains spatial awareness while in use. The company has also taken privacy concerns into account, with all tracking data stored in an encrypted format within the device.

Finally, HTC is offering a suite of software and services, called Vive Business, that aims to support businesses looking for the best out of XR. It is scalable, secure, and offers deployment, maintenance, remote support, and training needs.

The Vive Focus 3 is available in India, priced at Rs 1,44,990 on HTC’s e-store and Rs 1,39,990 on Amazon India website. With its advanced features and specifications, it is set to impact the AR/VR market significantly.





