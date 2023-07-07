Huge Autofocus Upgrade Expected for Rumored Panasonic Lumix G9 II

If you assumed that Panasonic’s MFT system was solely focused on video, showcasing impressive video cameras like the Panasonic Lumix GH6, think again. Rumors are circulating about a successor to the Panasonic Lumix G9, a camera that prioritizes photography and was introduced five years ago. This new iteration is likely to be named the Lumix G9 II.

Initially, we had dismissed the possibility of a G9 successor due to the significant time that had passed since the flagship’s launch in 2018. However, the G9 II is an exciting prospect because it will benefit from the advancements made over the past five years. We can anticipate the incorporation of Panasonic’s new phase detection autofocus system, which has already been successfully implemented in the full-frame Lumix S5 II.

Rumors surrounding the Lumix G9 II suggest its imminent arrival and the level of interest is evident from the numerous comments on the 4/3 Rumors post. However, specific details about the G9 II remain scarce at this stage.

Considering Panasonic’s track record, there is hope that the G9 II will be an affordable camera that can rival the OM System OM-1, making it an excellent choice for wildlife photography enthusiasts. So, what can we expect from this camera?

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Lumix G9 II: What Can We Expect?

The Lumix G9 differentiates itself from the GH line, which focuses on video, by emphasizing photography. However, Panasonic’s attention has predominantly been on video, relegating their photography cameras to a secondary role. This trend could potentially change with the Lumix G9 II.

One of the most anticipated features of the G9 II is Panasonic’s new hybrid autofocus system, which offers the advantages of both contrast detection autofocus for photography and smooth phase detection autofocus for video. Currently, this technology is only available in the S5 II and S5 II X full-frame cameras.

A resolution upgrade would be beneficial as the G9’s 20MP sensor is considered modest by today’s standards, while the GH6 boasts a 25.2MP sensor. It is expected that the G9 II will offer enhanced speed compared to its predecessor, benefiting from various technologies found in the GH6, including a more powerful processor.

Many photographers hope for a stacked sensor similar to the one featured in the Nikon Z9. This technology virtually eliminates rolling shutter





