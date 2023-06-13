‘Huge Expansion’ by HMRC, enabling a greater number of individuals to increase their state pension | Personal Financing | Financial Management

HMRC has revealed an exciting update about the deadline extension for making voluntary National Insurance (NI) payments. This extension allows individuals to top up their contributions towards their state pension entitlement beyond the typical period of six years. Currently, individuals can top up contributions as far back as the 2006/2007 tax year. However, this time limit was set to end in July 2023. Thankfully, ministers have extended this deadline to April 5, 2025. This extension aims to relieve the burden on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which had experienced an overwhelming number of calls from individuals willing to make payments before the previous deadline.

The DWP hopes that this deadline extension will help more individuals get in touch with staff to learn about their options and improve their pension position. Former pensions minister and LCP partner Steve Webb expressed delight at the government’s announcement. He notes that this extension provides people with a complex area to improve their pension entitlements and the time to talk with DWP staff.

Increasing NI contributions can significantly increase an individual’s state pension payments during retirement, even with a relatively small contribution. On Martin Lewis’ ITV show, one woman shared that a contribution of just under £1,000 could give her an additional £11,500 in retirement payments.

Typically, an individual needs 30 years of NI contributions to get the full basic state pension of £156.20 per week, while 35 years of contributions are required for the full new state pension at £203.85 per week. Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, suggests that people check if topping up can benefit their pension entitlements. She advises that more taxpayers can benefit from the deadline extension and use the extra time to check their National Insurance Records. The extension can also give individuals who require more time to build funds to cover the costs.

People with large gaps in their records, such as women raising families or those on low incomes, will particularly benefit from this offer. However, Sarah Pennells, a consumer finance specialist at Royal London, advises people to check if topping up their contributions is beneficial before proceeding. She highlights that not everyone will experience increased state pensions from paying voluntary NI contributions.

Individuals can check their state pension forecast and determine if they can increase their payments with contributions on the government website using the state pension forecast tool.





