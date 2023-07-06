Hugo Awards 2023 Nominees: Cyberpunk 2077, Saga, and Supergirl

The Hugo Award nominees for science fiction and fantasy storytelling in 2023 have been announced, and this year’s selection includes a range of exciting graphic novels and comics. Among the contenders for the Hugo Best Graphic Story or Comic category are some highly anticipated titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, Monstress Vol. 7: Devourer, Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, Saga, Vol. 10, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

These graphic novels have captivated readers with their unique storytelling, stunning artwork, and imaginative worlds. Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, created by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, and Krzysztof Ostrowski, takes readers on a thrilling journey through the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, written by Lilah Sturges and illustrated by Drew Johnson and Zid, adapts the epic sci-fi film into a visually stunning comic book format. Monstress Vol. 7: Devourer, written by Marjorie Liu and illustrated by Sana Takeda, continues the dark and complex tale of a young woman with a mysterious past.

Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, created by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora, combines Arthurian legend with modern-day thrills. Saga, Vol. 10, written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples, explores the adventures of a family on the run in a vast and dangerous universe. And Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely and Matheus Lopes, follows the iconic superhero as she embarks on a poignant and powerful journey.

In addition to these graphic novels, there are several other nominations in various categories. The Hugo Awards also recognize talented new writers, with nominees including Travis Baldtree, Naseem Jamnia, Isabel J Kim, Maijia Liu, Everina Maxwell, and Weimu Xin. The Best Young Adult Book category features compelling titles like Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor, Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn, Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak by Charlie Jane Anders, The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik, In the Serpents Wake by Rachel Hartman, and Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente.

The Best Fan Artist nominees include Iain Clark, Richard Man, Laya Rose, Alison Scott, España Sheriff, and Orion Smith. Best Fan Writer nominations feature Chris M. Barkley, Bitter Karella, Arthur Liu, RiverFlow, Jason Sanford, and Örjan Westin. The Best Fancast category includes Coode Street Podcast presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, Hugo, Girl! by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson, Hugos There by Seth Heasley, Kalanadi created and presented by Rachel, Octothorpe by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty, and Worldbuilding for Masochists by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, and Marshall Ryan Maresca.

Best Fanzine nominations feature Chinese Academic SF Express by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi, Galactic Journey by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon, Journey Planet by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Erin Underwood, Steven H Silver, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, and their co-editors, Nerds of a Feather by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and G. Brown, Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk, and Zero Gravity Newspaper by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen.

The Best Semiprozine category includes Escape Pod, edited by Mur Lafferty and Valerie Valdes, FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team, khōréō, edited by team khōréō, PodCastle, co-edited by Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood, and Strange Horizons, edited by the Strange Horizons Editorial Team.

The Best Professional Artist nominees include Sija Hong, Kuri Huang, Paul Lewin, Alyssa Winans, Jian Zhang, and Enzhe Zhao. Best Editor nominations feature Ruoxi Chen, Lindsey Hall, Lee Harris, Sarah Peed, Huan Yan, and Haijun Yao.

The Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form category includes episodes from popular shows like Andor, The Expanse, For All Mankind, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Stranger Things. In the Long Form category, nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nope, Severance, and Turning Red.

In the Best Related Work category, notable nominees include Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan, Buffalito World Outreach Project by Lawrence M. Schoen, Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1 by Yang Feng, “The Ghost of Workshops Past” by S.L. Huang, Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir by Wil Wheaton, and Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins.

The Best Series category features captivating series like Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky, The Founders Trilogy by Robert Jackson Bennett, The Locked Tomb by Tamsyn Muir, October Daye by Seanan McGuire, Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovich, and The Scholomance by Naomi Novik.

Finally, the Best Short Story, Best Novelette, Best Novella, and Best Novel categories showcase a range of talented authors and their works, including titles like “D.I.Y.” by John Wiswell, “On the Razor’s Edge” by Jiang Bo, “Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills, “Resurrection” by Ren Qing, “The White Cliff” by Lu Ban, “Zhurong on Mars” by Regina Kanyu Wang, “The Difference Between Love and Time” by Catherynne M. Valente, “A Dream of Electric Mothers” by Wole Talabi, “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You” by John Chu, “Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness” by S.L. Huang, “The Space-Time Painter” by Hai Ya, “We Built This City” by Marie Vibbert, Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk, Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo, A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow, Ogres by Adrian Tchaikovsky, What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher, Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi, Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree, Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir, Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher, and The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal.

The Hugo Awards celebrate the best in science fiction and fantasy, and these nominees represent the incredible talent and creativity within the genre. Whether you’re a fan of graphic novels, short stories, or novels, there’s something for everyone in this year’s selection.





